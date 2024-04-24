International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 217,789 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.2 %

LVS opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.