International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $879,000 Position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 596.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,525 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of OFS Credit worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 15.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in OFS Credit by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 881,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 401,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.31.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFS Credit news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,975 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,617.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,370 over the last 90 days. 9.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

