International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4,929.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 51.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

RUSHA opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

