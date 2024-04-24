International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 348.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JD.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JD.com by 15.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,451,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 50.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after purchasing an additional 768,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in JD.com by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,706,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,722,000 after buying an additional 695,180 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

JD.com Stock Up 2.1 %

JD opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.