International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $750,000 in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWT. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

