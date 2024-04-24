International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $757,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVT opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.41, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.14%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

