International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $807,000 in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Source Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Source Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Source Capital by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOR stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

