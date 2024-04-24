International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $900,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,349.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $300,846.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,407 shares of company stock worth $1,813,443 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBX. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GBX

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.