International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,648 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OTEX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Open Text Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.