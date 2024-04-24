International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 960.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.