International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $769,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

