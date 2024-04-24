International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $785,000 Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 584.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IDRV opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.48. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

