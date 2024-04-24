International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $9,605,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,149,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,466,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000.

NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

