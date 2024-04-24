International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,960 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMM opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.97. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

