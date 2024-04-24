International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,424 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.