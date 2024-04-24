International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6,783.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCI opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,469,402.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

