International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,924 shares of company stock worth $15,968,328 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZWS stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

