International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 246,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Trimble Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $220,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,771,371.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

