International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

