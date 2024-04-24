International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $699,000. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $96,676.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

