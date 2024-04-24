iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $393.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

