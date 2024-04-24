Keel Point LLC Acquires 999 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $848.22 and a 200 day moving average of $629.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

