Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,960 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $463.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.77. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.33 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

