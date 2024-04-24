Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Kraft Heinz has set its FY24 guidance at $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kraft Heinz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

