Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

