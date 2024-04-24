Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LTH. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.88.

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

