LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LifeMD

LifeMD Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.43. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.