LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 87 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 182,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 142,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 58,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 570.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 161,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,133,000 after buying an additional 137,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.03. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $162.80 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

