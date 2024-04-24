Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 59.60% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

