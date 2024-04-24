Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.