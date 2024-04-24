Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527,896 shares in the company, valued at $213,375,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $366.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.52 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.