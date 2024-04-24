Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silchester International Investors LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after purchasing an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,489,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

