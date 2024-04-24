Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

