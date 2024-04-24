Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,232 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Lithium Americas worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

