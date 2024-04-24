Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.78 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 147.0% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.1 %

IDCC opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

