Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,039 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

PTC opened at $180.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

