Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Revvity
In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Revvity Stock Up 2.7 %
Revvity stock opened at $103.49 on Wednesday. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
