Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 144 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 223.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.95 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day moving average is $202.75.
In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
