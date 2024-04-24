Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,762 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,058.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,374 shares of company stock worth $29,183,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

