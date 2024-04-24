Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $241.82

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.82 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.15). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.09), with a volume of 5,800 shares traded.

Maintel Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £35.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 241.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.31.

Maintel Company Profile

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

