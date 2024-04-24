Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 64,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 29.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 66,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $13,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

