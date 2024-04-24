Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Matterport traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 33519075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 72,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $145,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,375,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,818,530.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,909 shares of company stock worth $884,072. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 126.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

