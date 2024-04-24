MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 2,277.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MXL stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

