Members Trust Co Boosts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $629.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

