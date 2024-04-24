Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $527.70

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.70 ($6.52) and traded as high as GBX 553 ($6.83). Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 550 ($6.79), with a volume of 198,751 shares traded.

Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 527.02. The firm has a market cap of £808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,230.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Merchants Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 21,538.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Trust

Merchants Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Mal Patel purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £2,148 ($2,653.16). Corporate insiders own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

