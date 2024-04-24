Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 903 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,860,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 1,508,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,270,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

