Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,348 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after acquiring an additional 269,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $5,996,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 991,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,720 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

