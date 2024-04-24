Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 896 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AAR by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at about $11,029,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,747 shares of company stock worth $3,858,323 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIR. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

