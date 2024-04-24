Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,236,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 761,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 149.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 252,813 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 456,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,893 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

