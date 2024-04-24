Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

